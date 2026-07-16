NASA data shows Earth's energy imbalance has more than doubled
Technology
Scientists say Earth is now soaking up way more energy than it gives off, a gap called Earth's energy imbalance (EEI).
NASA data shows this imbalance has more than doubled since 2000, mainly because our planet is reflecting less sunlight back into space.
Oceans store over 90% excess energy
Over 90% of this extra energy is getting stored in the oceans, according to ocean-monitoring data.
That means warmer waters, which can lead to more extreme weather, big risks for both nature and people.
Scientists also warn that current climate models may be underestimating how quickly things are heating up, so closing these gaps is key for better predictions.