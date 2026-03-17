NASA delays 'Artemis II' rollout to March 20
Technology
NASA just hit pause on rolling out its Artemis II Moon rocket after engineers found a problem with an electrical harness linked to the flight termination system on the rocket's core stage.
The issue is fixed now, so the rollout is bumped from March 19 to March 20.
If all goes well, the launch could still happen on April 1.
Watch the rocket's big move live online
Artemis II will send astronauts around the Moon, the first time NASA has done this in decades.
The rocket's big move to the launch pad at Kennedy Space Center will be streamed live, so you can catch every moment online.
This mission is a major step toward NASA's goal of building a long-term human presence on the Moon, and sets up even bigger lunar adventures ahead.