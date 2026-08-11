NASA deploys WB-57 jet and balloons for solar eclipse

NASA is getting ready to make the most of the total solar eclipse on August 12, 2026.

They are sending up a high-altitude WB-57 jet to follow the moon's shadow and get a longer look at the sun's corona (that is the sun's outer atmosphere).

At the same time, the NASA-supported Nationwide Eclipse Ballooning Project will coordinate teams to release balloons to track how Earth's atmosphere reacts during this rare event.