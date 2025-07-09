NASA discovers interstellar comet in solar system

This active comet has a core somewhere between 10 and 20km wide, surrounded by gas and dust that give it a fuzzy look. Scientists confirmed its discovery using earlier images from June, including data from Caltech's Zwicky Transient Facility.

It won't come anywhere near Earth

3I/ATLAS will swing closest to the Sun around October 30, 2025, passing just inside Mars's orbit.

Good news: it won't come anywhere near Earth (it'll stay over 1.6 au away).

Astronomers are excited to watch its journey through our solar system!