Google enhances Android's photo picker with search feature
Finding that one photo just got easier—Google is adding a search bar to Android's Photo Picker.
Now, instead of endless scrolling, you can quickly type in keywords to spot the image you need.
There's also a date scrubber to help you zip through big galleries.
The update is rolling out gradually and will show up in future Android versions.
What's the update about?
Photo Picker still keeps your privacy front and center—you get to pick exactly which photos or videos an app can see, without sharing your whole gallery.
It brings back some of that old-school Google Photos simplicity, making it easier (and safer) to manage what you share and find your pics fast.