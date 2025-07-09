OpenAI recruits top AI experts from rivals
OpenAI has brought on four senior engineers—David Lau (ex-Tesla), Uday Ruddarraju and Mike Dalton (xAI), and Angela Fan (Meta)—to strengthen its AI infrastructure team.
They'll be working on the systems and data centers behind OpenAI's most advanced models.
Competing with Meta for talent
These hires have serious experience building massive AI systems. Ruddarraju and Dalton helped create xAI's Colossus supercomputer, which runs on over 200,000 GPUs for training powerful models like Grok 3.
Their expertise is set to play a big role in OpenAI's ambitious Stargate project, as the company races against rivals like Meta for top talent.
Deep knowledge from some of tech's biggest names
Lau led software engineering at Tesla, while Ruddarraju and Dalton specialized in infrastructure at xAI.
Fan was an AI researcher at Meta. Together, they bring deep knowledge from some of tech's biggest names—giving OpenAI a boost as it scales up its next-gen AI efforts.