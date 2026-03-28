Why NASA evacuated an astronaut from International Space Station
What's the story
NASA made the unprecedented decision to bring an astronaut back from the International Space Station (ISS) in January 2026, weeks before his scheduled return. The move came after astronaut Michael Fincke lost his ability to speak suddenly during a dinner break. This incident marks NASA's first "controlled medical evacuation" from space, highlighting our limited understanding of human health in orbit.
Crisis management
Fincke lost speech, flight surgeons alerted
Fincke, a veteran NASA astronaut on the Crew 11 mission, suddenly lost his ability to speak for about 20 minutes while having dinner. He later told interviewers that he felt no pain during this period. However, his crewmates immediately contacted flight surgeons on Earth after witnessing his distress. This prompted the cancellation of a planned spacewalk and initiated an urgent medical review by NASA.
Health priority
Early return shortened Crew 11 mission
The sudden loss of speech, without any apparent injury or pain, made ground doctors extremely cautious. On Earth, such a symptom often indicates a stroke or other serious neurological issue. The uncertainty surrounding Fincke's episode was enough for NASA to order an early return. This decision effectively shortened Crew 11's six-month mission on the ISS by about a month, bringing the Dragon capsule back to Earth for further examination in a full hospital setting.
Mission planning
NASA reviews past astronaut medical records
The incident has prompted NASA to review medical records of past astronauts for similar transient episodes. It also underscores the need for advanced in-space medical tools, like portable brain-imaging devices or improved remote diagnostics. This case could force engineers and doctors to rethink how to handle health emergencies during long-duration missions, like those to the Moon or Mars, when Earth is days or even months away.