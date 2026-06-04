NASA finds phosphorus and nitrogen mostly from inner solar system
Technology
NASA just dropped some cool news: the building blocks for life on Earth, phosphorus and nitrogen, mostly came from the inner solar system, not the outer parts, like scientists used to think.
This flips the script on what we believed about how Earth got its life-friendly ingredients.
Ancient meteorites show Jupiter formed barrier
Researchers studied ancient meteorites, checking out phosphorus and nitrogen levels in rocks from the Solar System's earliest history.
Turns out, Jupiter's growth played a big role by creating a barrier that kept more phosphorus close to the Sun, shaping what ended up on Earth.
Findings offer clues for exoplanet habitability
This discovery doesn't just help us understand our own planet. It also gives scientists clues about which distant planets might have what it takes to support life.