NASA finds unusual 3I/ATLAS isotope ratios hinting at galaxy origins

Comet likely born below minus 243°C

Its water has a deuterium-to-hydrogen ratio over 10 times higher than any Solar System comet, suggesting it was born in freezing conditions (below minus 243 degrees Celsius).

The high carbon-12 levels also point to its origins before our galaxy had heavier elements.

Cordiner summed it up: The ice likely formed under very cold conditions present in the early stages of our galaxy.

Currently beyond Jupiter, 3I/ATLAS is expected to leave the Solar System by 2035, offering rare clues about how our galaxy evolved.