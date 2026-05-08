NASA finds X-ray dot linking to supermassive black hole growth

Scientists peek inside ancient red dots

These little red dots are mostly 12 billion light-years away and date back to when the universe was super young.

Researchers think some little red dots may hide rapidly growing supermassive black holes wrapped in dense gas clouds that obscure their emissions.

For the first time, Hanpu Liu from Princeton University says scientists got a peek inside, which could provide stronger evidence that supermassive black hole growth is central to some of these ancient cosmic objects.