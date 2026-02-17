NASA fixes heat shield issue ahead of Artemis 2 launch Technology Feb 17, 2026

NASA is getting ready to launch Artemis 2 and has tackled the heat shield issue that popped up during Artemis 1's reentry in 2022, when some protective material came off.

After looking into it, they found the problem was with gas not venting properly in the Avcoat material—and they implemented mitigation measures intended to reduce the likelihood of a recurrence.