NASA gives Stone Aerospace $175,000 for lunar cave drone study

The mission will target Mare Tranquillitatis skylight, a 436-foot-deep opening leading to ancient lava tubes that could protect future astronauts from radiation.

The drone uses a power-over-fiber system and cold-gas thrusters designed for the Moon's tough environment.

Exploring these pitch-black, GPS-free tunnels won't be easy, but, as Stone Aerospace's physics lead Gilly Elor puts it, "The proposed study could enable the first off-world cave exploration."

This project is part of NASA's bigger push to develop new tech for more advanced space missions.