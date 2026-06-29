NASA hires robotic craft to save Swift from orbital decay

Katalyst LINK to dock Swift

Swift's science work was paused in February to keep its instruments safe.

Now, NASA is teaming up with Katalyst Space and its robotic craft called LINK.

For $30 million, LINK will try to catch up with Swift, dock with it while both are moving at thousands of miles per hour, and push it into a safer orbit.

If this "Swift Boost" mission works, not only does Swift get a new lease on life, it could also open the door for saving other satellites in the future.