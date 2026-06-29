NASA hires robotic craft to save Swift from orbital decay
Technology
NASA is trying to rescue its 21-year-old Swift Observatory, a space telescope famous for studying gamma-ray bursts.
Thanks to increased solar activity, Swift is dropping lower in orbit and could burn up in Earth's atmosphere by the end of this year unless something changes.
Katalyst LINK to dock Swift
Swift's science work was paused in February to keep its instruments safe.
Now, NASA is teaming up with Katalyst Space and its robotic craft called LINK.
For $30 million, LINK will try to catch up with Swift, dock with it while both are moving at thousands of miles per hour, and push it into a safer orbit.
If this "Swift Boost" mission works, not only does Swift get a new lease on life, it could also open the door for saving other satellites in the future.