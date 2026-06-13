NASA Hubble Space Telescope releases image of MACS0329-0211 gravitational lens

Hubble images reveal unseen matter clues

Hubble's shot reveals all kinds of galaxies—bright ellipticals, spirals with cool arms, and more.

You can spot faint arcs and curves in the background; those are actually far-off galaxies whose light got warped by the cluster's gravity.

The detailed view comes from Hubble using both visible and infrared cameras, giving astronomers fresh clues about where matter that cannot be observed directly is hiding in this part of space.