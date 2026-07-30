NASA images show 5,500-mile sargassum bloom across Atlantic, 2nd-largest recorded

This year's sargassum surge nearly doubled the historical record in some areas, piling up on beaches and smothering marine life.

When it washes ashore and rots, it releases a gas that can cause headaches and breathing issues.

Places like Quintana Roo in Mexico are seeing tourism drop as workers try to clean up the 119,000 tons of seaweed expected to wash ashore, a job that costs billions and puts their health at risk.

Scientists warn these blooms could get worse as oceans warm up, making this an ongoing challenge for both coastal communities and wildlife.