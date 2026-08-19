NASA invites India's ISRO to join Artemis lunar return program
NASA has officially invited India's ISRO to join its Artemis program, which is all about getting astronauts back on the Moon by 2028 and beginning to develop elements of a permanent lunar outpost by 2030.
This move comes after India's big wins with Chandrayaan-3 and the Mars Orbiter, showing just how much ISRO is stepping up in global space exploration.
ISRO could access advanced lunar technologies
NASA wants partners worldwide to pitch in with things like robotics, scientific gear, and communication tech for the moon base.
ISRO stands out because it pulls off complex missions on a budget.
The two agencies already work together, like on the NISAR satellite, and now, with India signing the Artemis Accords, teaming up could provide ISRO access to advanced lunar technologies while playing a bigger role in humanity's next giant leap.