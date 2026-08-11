NASA wants ISRO to join its lunar base program
What's the story
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has been invited by NASA to participate in its Moon Base program. The invitation was made during the ninth meeting of the India-US Civil Space Joint Working Group at ISRO's Bengaluru headquarters. The move is part of broader discussions between India and the United States on future science and human spaceflight technology partnerships.
Strategic partnership
Expanding space cooperation
The recent meeting emphasized civil and commercial space cooperation under the India-US Transforming the Relationship Utilizing Strategic Technology (TRUST) Initiative.
This is in line with a Joint Leaders' Statement issued by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump in February 2025.
The discussions also included expanding cooperation after the successful launch of the joint NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) mission last year.
Sustainability pledge
Advancing UN COPUOS guidelines
During the meeting, both India and the US reaffirmed their commitment to advancing UN Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (COPUOS) guidelines for long-term sustainability of outer space activities.
The two sides also reviewed ongoing multilateral efforts aimed at ensuring the committee's effectiveness.
This comes as part of a broader effort by both countries to expand space cooperation beyond individual missions, into areas such as commercial space activity, scientific research, data sharing, and human spaceflight.
Mission
Focus on Artemis Accords
The latest discussions also build on India's participation in the Artemis Accords. These accords set principles for cooperation in the exploration and use of the Moon and other celestial bodies for peaceful purposes.