NASA invites public to send names to Titan aboard Dragonfly
NASA is giving everyone a chance to send their name all the way to Titan, Saturn's biggest moon.
Just submit your name on NASA's website by January 15, 2027, and it will be included on a microchip aboard the Dragonfly mission.
Plus, you will get a digital boarding pass as a fun keepsake for joining this space adventure.
Dragonfly launch planned 2028 landing 2034
Dragonfly is basically a flying science lab (think of it as a drone) that will explore Titan's thick atmosphere and rivers and lakes of liquid methane.
Led by Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory and principal investigator Elizabeth Turtle, the mission aims to uncover clues about how life might start elsewhere in the universe.
Launch is set for 2028, with Dragonfly expected to land on Titan in 2034 and visit several sites looking for signs that could teach us more about life beyond Earth.