NASA, ISRO's NISAR satellite to revolutionize Earth observation: Details here
Big space news: NASA and ISRO are teaming up to launch the NISAR satellite on July 30 from Sriharikota, India.
This marks a key milestone in a decade-long collaboration between the US and India to create advanced tech for watching over our planet.
NISAR carries 2 powerful radars
NISAR packs two powerful radars—one from NASA and one from ISRO—that work together to scan Earth in super high detail, day or night, even through clouds and thick forests.
Thanks to its unique tech, it can track changes across a huge area with impressive accuracy.
Satellite will support climate research, disaster response teams
NISAR will help scientists keep an eye on things like earthquakes, melting ice sheets, shifting coastlines, and even how plants grow.
Its data will support climate research, disaster response teams, ship tracking at sea, and water management.