NASA just spotted the wildest volcano ever—on Jupiter's moon Io

Juno used its infrared mapper (JIRAM) to pick up super-bright heat signals from several hot spots—over 1,000 times brighter than usual—which hints at a system of interconnected magma reservoirs beneath the moon's surface. Plus, new images showed that parts of Io's surface actually changed color since earlier visits in 2024.

What happens next?

The team plans to re-examine the hot spot during a flyby on March 3, 2026.

Juno also found evidence of cooling lava flows beneath the surface across about 10% of the moon's surface.

