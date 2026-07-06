NASA, Katalyst launch link to save Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory
Technology
NASA and Katalyst Space Technologies just launched LINK, a robotic spacecraft on a mission to save the Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory, a satellite that's been studying black holes, distant galaxies, and powerful cosmic explosions since 2004 but is now slipping out of orbit with no engines to fix its path.
LINK will capture and tow Swift
LINK was launched last week and will catch up to Swift soon, using cameras and robotic arms to grab on.
Over about 60 days, LINK will tow the satellite up to a safer orbit 600km above Earth, giving it several more years of life.
Katalyst's CEO Ghonhee Lee called the mission a core element of space superiority.