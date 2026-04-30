NASA Landsat 9 captures Patagonia autumn colors near Punta Arenas
Technology
NASA's Landsat 9 satellite just snapped some seriously gorgeous shots of Patagonia in full autumn mode.
The images, taken on April 12 near Punta Arenas, Chile, capture forests bursting with yellows and reds, thanks to southern beech trees showing off their colors at the peak of austral autumn.
Landsat 9 tracks Patagonia climate impacts
These photos aren't just for Instagram: Landsat 9 is helping scientists track how climate change affects fragile places like Patagonia.
By studying shifts in forest colors and patterns, researchers can see how small changes in temperature or rainfall impact these vital forests, which act as major carbon sinks and help balance our planet's climate.
Remote sensing like this is key for understanding (and protecting) our world.