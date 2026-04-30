NASA Landsat 9 captures Patagonia autumn colors near Punta Arenas

Landsat 9 tracks Patagonia climate impacts

These photos aren't just for Instagram: Landsat 9 is helping scientists track how climate change affects fragile places like Patagonia.

By studying shifts in forest colors and patterns, researchers can see how small changes in temperature or rainfall impact these vital forests, which act as major carbon sinks and help balance our planet's climate.

Remote sensing like this is key for understanding (and protecting) our world.