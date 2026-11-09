NASA launches Moon base student challenge offering $1 million in prizes

Teams pick from six topics: power, habitats, communications, mobility, life support, and astronaut safety, and go through phases that mimic how space projects really happen.

Teams will first submit concepts, then they're going to refine them, and finalists will have the opportunity to present their solutions directly to NASA leaders and stakeholders.

Registration is open until January 25, 2027.

As Isaacman put it, "The prize money is great for sure, but the real opportunity is to work on problems NASA is actively trying to solve right now, so students don't need to wait to graduation to contribute to that effort," so if you've got big ideas for living on the Moon someday, this could be your chance!