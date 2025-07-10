Next Article
NASA leadership reshuffle: Trump appoints Duffy, withdraws Isaacman
Donald Trump has tapped Sean Duffy, currently the Secretary of Transportation, as NASA's interim boss.
The move came after Jared Isaacman's nomination was pulled, with Trump giving a shoutout to Duffy's work on air traffic and infrastructure.
Duffy seems excited for the new challenge.
Isaacman's loss, others' gain
Isaacman lost out because of his close connection to Elon Musk and SpaceX—Trump felt someone so tied to a private space company shouldn't run NASA.
Meanwhile, other cabinet members like Marco Rubio are also picking up extra roles, showing there's a bit of reshuffling going on in Trump's team right now.