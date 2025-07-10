Google unleashes Gemini AI on Pixel Watch

Gemini AI takes care of tasks on your wrist

With Gemini AI, your Pixel Watch can now handle things like making playlists, sending messages, and checking your calendar right from your wrist.

You'll get a heads-up when Gemini is ready on your device, but you can also turn it on manually.

This comes just before the expected launch of Pixel Watch 4, which is rumored to have even more upgrades like a bigger battery and a faster chip.