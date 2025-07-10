Next Article
Google unleashes Gemini AI on Pixel Watch
Google is rolling out Gemini AI for the Pixel Watch, starting Wednesday, July 9.
Over the next few weeks, users will get the update through the Play Store, unlocking smarter on-watch help like quick replies and personalized suggestions, with minimal phone interaction needed.
Gemini AI takes care of tasks on your wrist
With Gemini AI, your Pixel Watch can now handle things like making playlists, sending messages, and checking your calendar right from your wrist.
You'll get a heads-up when Gemini is ready on your device, but you can also turn it on manually.
This comes just before the expected launch of Pixel Watch 4, which is rumored to have even more upgrades like a bigger battery and a faster chip.