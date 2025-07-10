Next Article
'Buck Moon' graces the night sky tonight
Heads up, skywatchers!
Tonight's Buck Moon is the first full moon of summer, and thanks to its timing near the summer solstice, it'll look bigger and more colorful than usual—a cool "moon illusion," as NASA calls it.
This year, it also lines up with Guru Purnima, making tonight extra special.
When and why to see the Buck Moon
The Buck Moon hits its peak at 4:38pm EDT but will be visible in North America after moonrise Thursday evening.
In India, look southeast about 20 minutes after sunset for the best view.
The name comes from male deer growing new antlers now, but you might also hear it called the Thunder Moon or Salmon Moon in different cultures—each name has its own story tied to this time of year.