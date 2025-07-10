Anticipated iPhone 17 series launch approaching

Pro models to get bigger batteries, faster chip

The iPhone 17 Pro Max could pack Apple's biggest battery yet (5,000mAh), plus a powerful new A19 Pro chip.

Camera fans can expect a jump to a 48MP telephoto lens on the Pro models.

Meanwhile, the standard iPhone 17 is rumored to get dual 48MP sensors and a smooth 120Hz display—though only the Pros will have full ProMotion tech.

All in all, Apple seems focused on making this lineup feel like a real step forward.