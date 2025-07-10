Next Article
Anticipated iPhone 17 series launch approaching
Apple is gearing up to drop its iPhone 17 lineup this September, sticking to its usual launch window.
Four new models are on the way, and each promises some pretty big upgrades—so if you're thinking of an upgrade, it might be worth the wait.
Pro models to get bigger batteries, faster chip
The iPhone 17 Pro Max could pack Apple's biggest battery yet (5,000mAh), plus a powerful new A19 Pro chip.
Camera fans can expect a jump to a 48MP telephoto lens on the Pro models.
Meanwhile, the standard iPhone 17 is rumored to get dual 48MP sensors and a smooth 120Hz display—though only the Pros will have full ProMotion tech.
All in all, Apple seems focused on making this lineup feel like a real step forward.