NASA alerts: Stadium-Sized asteroid approaching Earth
Heads up: a giant asteroid called 2005 VO5 is zooming past Earth on Thursday, July 11.
It's about as big as a stadium and will fly by at over 51499km per hour—but don't worry, NASA says there's zero risk to us since it'll stay a safe 3.78 million kilometers away.
Global efforts to track asteroids
Even though this asteroid isn't a threat, scientists keep an eye on objects like this because their paths can change over time.
ISRO (India's space agency) is teaming up with NASA, ESA, and JAXA to get better at tracking asteroids and planning for future encounters—like the much bigger Apophis in 2029.
They're even looking into landing missions that could help protect Earth down the line.