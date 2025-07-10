Google revamps packaging for TV streamer
Google has given its TV Streamer packaging a thoughtful upgrade.
Starting May 2025, the box will use a classic tuck-end closure with a smaller peelable label—making it tougher to tamper with and less likely to pop open by accident.
It's a simple tweak, but it means your device is more secure right out of the store.
More secure right out of the box
No more outer sleeve or wide sticker—just a neat tuck flap held by a pill-shaped label.
This new setup makes it obvious if someone's tried to open the box and helps prevent those annoying accidental spills when unboxing.
Google is going plastic-free this year
This redesign is part of Google's push for plastic-free packaging in 2025.
It cuts down on waste while keeping your device safe during shipping and handling.
So you get eco-friendly vibes along with extra security—win-win!