Powerbeats Pro 2 hits record low price for Prime Day
The Powerbeats Pro 2 earbuds just dropped to $179.95 for Prime Day—a solid $70 off at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy.
Made for people who love working out, these buds pack active noise cancelation, transparency mode, and even heart rate monitoring to help you keep track of your fitness.
Perfect for fitness enthusiasts
You get built-in sensors that sync with Nike and Peloton apps for workout stats, plus a lighter design and smaller ear hooks for extra comfort.
Battery life is impressive too—up to 10 hours per charge (45 hours with the case).
While the sound isn't quite AirPods Pro level, these are a great pick if you care more about workout features than pure audio quality.