NASA marks America's 250th Independence Day with space celebrations
NASA is marking the country's 250th Independence Day with some out-of-this-world celebrations.
Celebrations were already underway in April with the Artemis 2 mission orbiting the moon: astronauts wore special "America 250" patches featuring the SLS rocket and a nod to the national anthem, which also showed up on rocket boosters and at Kennedy Space Center.
NASA flyovers state fair pavilion contest
Expect aerial flyovers at big events like D.C.'s Salute to America fireworks and air shows nationwide through November.
The Great American State Fair (June 25-July 10) will have a NASA pavilion packed with Artemis models, moon base displays, astronaut gear, and hands-on exhibits.
Plus, you can enter Kennedy Space Center's "250 Space Dreams" contest (July 1-August 2) for a shot at astronaut-signed memorabilia.
NASA even lit up the Washington Monument with an SLS projection to inspire future space fans!