NASA offers cosmic tribute for America's 250th anniversary
What's the story
NASA has marked America's 250th anniversary by releasing an awe-inspiring image of an ancient star cluster. The breathtaking photograph, captured by the Hubble Space Telescope, shows a globular cluster of stars glowing in red, white, and blue. The colors are reminiscent of fireworks but are actually a natural phenomenon resulting from the different temperatures of stars.
Cosmic tribute
What are globular clusters?
The star cluster, located some 30,000 light-years away within our Milky Way galaxy, is a tightly packed group of hundreds of thousands of stars held together by gravity. It has existed for billions of years, long before humans even walked on Earth. The colors in the Hubble image are not artificially created but are a result of the different surface temperatures of stars.
Stellar temperatures
How did NASA create the image?
In the Hubble image, blue stars are the hottest, followed by white and then red stars, which are the coolest. NASA captured the cluster using different scientific filters and combined these observations to create a vivid image. The result is a stunning representation of a cosmic birthday card in colors of the American flag.
Astronomical significance
Why are globular clusters important for astronomers?
Globular clusters are some of the oldest objects in the universe, many of which formed over 10 billion years ago. They provide astronomers with insight into how galaxies, including our own Milky Way, evolved over cosmic time. Because their stars formed around the same time, these clusters serve as natural laboratories for studying stellar evolution.