NASA marks US 250th with Hubble image of star cluster
Technology
To mark the U.S.'s 250th birthday, NASA dropped an epic Hubble Space Telescope photo showing a globular star cluster glowing in red, white, and blue.
This cluster, packed with hundreds of thousands of stars, is about 30,000 light-years away in our Milky Way.
The colors aren't just for show; they're a nod to the American flag and a reminder of how vast and ancient our universe is.
Hubble image colors show star temperatures
The cluster's colors come from science, not Photoshop: blue stars are super hot, white ones are cooler, and red stars are coolest.
Hubble used special filters to capture these shades and blend them into one striking image.
By sharing this photo, NASA celebrates both America's milestone and the timeless wonders of space.