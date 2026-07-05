NASA marks US 250th with Hubble image of star cluster Technology Jul 05, 2026

To mark the U.S.'s 250th birthday, NASA dropped an epic Hubble Space Telescope photo showing a globular star cluster glowing in red, white, and blue.

This cluster, packed with hundreds of thousands of stars, is about 30,000 light-years away in our Milky Way.

The colors aren't just for show; they're a nod to the American flag and a reminder of how vast and ancient our universe is.