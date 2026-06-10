NASA names 4 astronauts for 2027 Artemis III moon test Technology Jun 10, 2026

NASA just named the four astronauts heading out on Artemis III, their big moon mission set for 2027.

Announced today, this crew will build on the success of Artemis II, this year's flight that took astronauts around the moon for the first time since the 1970s.

Instead of landing, Artemis III is all about testing new docking and lunar lander systems to get ready for future Moonwalks.