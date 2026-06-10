NASA names Artemis III crew for 2027 3-spacecraft docking test

Potential step toward NASA's 1st crewed lunar landing since 1972

Randy Bresnik leads as commander with three missions under his belt and serious spacewalk cred.

Frank Rubio holds the US record for 371 days straight in space.

Rookie Andre Douglas brings fresh engineering skills from NASA and the Coast Guard, while Luca Parmitano becomes the first European on an Artemis flight.

If all goes well, this could help pave the way toward NASA's first crewed lunar landing since 1972, opening doors for future deep space missions.