NASA names Christina Koch acting deputy chief engineer November 1
Technology
NASA just named astronaut Christina Koch as its new acting deputy chief engineer, starting November 1.
After years of space missions, including a record-breaking 328 days on the International Space Station, Koch is moving into a big leadership role, taking over after Katherine Van Hooser's retirement.
Koch to oversee NASA engineering standards
Koch will now oversee engineering standards and mission readiness for NASA's programs and projects, like building a moon base and developing nuclear power in space.
She started out at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center and worked on major missions like Juno and the Van Allen Probes.
Jared Isaacman says her unique mix of engineering know-how and hands-on space experience makes her perfect for guiding future moon and Mars missions.