NASA outlines moon base phase after Artemis II, awards contracts
NASA just revealed they're outlining the first phase of its moon base plans, thanks to the successful Artemis II mission in April 2026.
They've teamed up with US companies like Blue Origin and Firefly Aerospace, handing out hundreds of millions of dollars in contracts.
These partners will provide landers, rovers, and drones to help set up the hardware, which could arrive before the first Artemis astronauts land on the moon in 2028.
Three-phase lunar plan, phase 2 2029
The project rolls out in three phases. First up: Blue Origin brings landers carrying rovers from Astrolab and Lunar Outpost, while Firefly supplies drones.
In 2029, phase two kicks off with building essentials like a power grid.
By the 2030s, NASA aims for specialized habitats so astronauts can stay longer on the Moon.
The base will cover hundreds of square miles; Jared Isaacman said they're "We are really just getting started," and Jared Isaacman added this is about creating a lunar economy and prepping for Mars missions.