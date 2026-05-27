NASA outlines moon base phase after Artemis II, awards contracts

Three-phase lunar plan, phase 2 2029

The project rolls out in three phases. First up: Blue Origin brings landers carrying rovers from Astrolab and Lunar Outpost, while Firefly supplies drones.

In 2029, phase two kicks off with building essentials like a power grid.

By the 2030s, NASA aims for specialized habitats so astronauts can stay longer on the Moon.

The base will cover hundreds of square miles; Jared Isaacman said they're "We are really just getting started," and Jared Isaacman added this is about creating a lunar economy and prepping for Mars missions.