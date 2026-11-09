NASA outlines plan to return astronauts to Moon by 2028
Technology
NASA just shared its plan to put astronauts back on the Moon by 2028, aiming for a long-term human presence up there.
The Artemis program kicks off with Artemis III in 2027, where crews will test lander rendezvous and docking in Earth orbit before heading for the real deal.
NASA is also working with Axiom Space on the lighter "Sortie suit," intended for the first Moon surface excursions.
Artemis III test and 2028 landing
Artemis III will see four astronauts using Orion and landers from SpaceX and Blue Origin to practice key maneuvers in space.
If all goes well, Artemis III is a 2027 test flight, while Artemis IV is the planned crewed Moon landing in 2028, this time with gear designed to make life on the lunar surface a bit easier for future explorers.