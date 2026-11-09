NASA outlines plan to return astronauts to Moon by 2028

NASA just shared its plan to put astronauts back on the Moon by 2028, aiming for a long-term human presence up there.

The Artemis program kicks off with Artemis III in 2027, where crews will test lander rendezvous and docking in Earth orbit before heading for the real deal.

NASA is also working with Axiom Space on the lighter "Sortie suit," intended for the first Moon surface excursions.