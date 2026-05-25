NASA pairs AI and satellites to track harmful algae blooms
Technology
NASA is teaming up with artificial intelligence (AI) and satellites to track down harmful algae blooms, those nasty outbreaks that mess with water, wildlife, and even our health.
These blooms are getting worse thanks to climate change and pollution, making clean water harder to come by.
NASA AI detects blooms faster
By analyzing satellite data on things like water temperature and algae growth, NASA's AI can detect trouble way faster than old-school methods.
They're working with universities and environmental authorities to predict where these blooms will hit next.
As oceanographer Paula Bontempi puts it, "Space-based observations are essential in the study of harmful algal blooms on a regional and global scale."