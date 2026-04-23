NASA pauses Lunar Gateway after corrosion in HALO and I-HAB
Technology
NASA has put its Lunar Gateway space station project on hold because of corrosion found in two main modules, HALO and I-HAB.
Announced by NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman on April 22, this move puts a key part of the Artemis program, meant to support future Moon missions, on ice for now.
NASA shifts to lunar surface infrastructure
With the Gateway's timeline now uncertain, NASA is shifting focus to building infrastructure directly on the Moon's surface.
The good news: the Power and Propulsion Element isn't affected and will still be used for a nuclear propulsion demo, possibly speeding up Mars missions down the line.