NASA picks Axiom for its 5th private astronaut mission

NASA just picked Axiom Space to run its fifth private astronaut mission to the International Space Station (ISS). Dubbed Ax-5, the mission is set for January 2027, sending a four-person crew from Kennedy Space Center for a two-week stay in orbit.

More accessible space travel Ax-5 isn't just another space trip—it's about making space more accessible and boosting microgravity research.

The findings will help shape Axiom's own future commercial space station.

As Axiom's CEO Dr. Jonathan Cirtain put it, past missions have already opened up significant insight that is benefitting the development of our next-generation space station into what's possible in low-Earth orbit.

Voyager Technologies joins Axiom for Ax-5 Axiom Space has led four private ISS missions so far, bringing together explorers from around the world and growing global teamwork in space.

For Ax-5, they're teaming up with Voyager Technologies, which will participate in payload integration.