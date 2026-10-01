NASA plans 3 CLPS missions to support sustainable Moon base
NASA is planning three big lunar missions to help build a sustainable Moon base.
They will be collecting key information about the Moon's environment, hidden lava tubes, and water ice, providing important information needed to make living on the Moon safer and more doable.
These missions are happening with help from commercial partners through NASA's CLPS program.
LEMS-SP GIMLI DISCO study lunar hazards
Here is what is going down: LEMS-SP will check for moonquakes and tiny meteoroid impacts to spot surface dangers. GIMLI will explore underground pits that might work as natural shelters. DISCO will map out where the ice is and see how the surface reacts when we mess with it.
LEMS-SP is led by Mehdi Benna of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, GIMLI by Nathaniel Putzig of the Planetary Science Institute, and DISCO by Ariel Deutsch of NASA's Ames Research Center, all aiming to figure out how humans can actually stick around on the Moon long term.