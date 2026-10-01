NASA plans 3 CLPS missions to support sustainable Moon base

Here is what is going down: LEMS-SP will check for moonquakes and tiny meteoroid impacts to spot surface dangers. GIMLI will explore underground pits that might work as natural shelters. DISCO will map out where the ice is and see how the surface reacts when we mess with it.

LEMS-SP is led by Mehdi Benna of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, GIMLI by Nathaniel Putzig of the Planetary Science Institute, and DISCO by Ariel Deutsch of NASA's Ames Research Center, all aiming to figure out how humans can actually stick around on the Moon long term.