NASA posts launch photo of Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope
Technology
NASA just dropped an epic photo of its Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, snapped 31 minutes after liftoff on August 30, 2026.
Launched on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy from Florida, the image shows the telescope shortly after separating from the rocket, with its solar panels still folded.
Roman Space Telescope in 90-day checkout
Right now, the telescope is cruising through a 90-day checkup phase as it heads to sun-Earth Lagrange Point 2, a sweet spot in space where gravity keeps things steady.
Its high-gain antenna (you can spot it in the photo) will beam back loads of data.
After two decades and $4 billion to build, this telescope is set to hunt for exoplanets and dig into mysteries like dark matter and dark energy, all while being developed and built ahead of schedule and under budget.