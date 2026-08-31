NASA posts launch photo of Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope

Right now, the telescope is cruising through a 90-day checkup phase as it heads to sun-Earth Lagrange Point 2, a sweet spot in space where gravity keeps things steady.

Its high-gain antenna (you can spot it in the photo) will beam back loads of data.

After two decades and $4 billion to build, this telescope is set to hunt for exoplanets and dig into mysteries like dark matter and dark energy, all while being developed and built ahead of schedule and under budget.