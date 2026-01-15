NASA pulls off 1st-ever ISS medical evacuation as Crew-11 returns early

The astronaut who needed help hasn't been named (privacy matters!), but NASA says they're stable and didn't need an urgent rescue. All four Crew-11 members—Mike Fincke, Zena Cardman, Kimiya Yui, and Oleg Platonov—returned together.

What happens now for the ISS?

Crew-11's early return meant a planned spacewalk was postponed and only three astronauts are left on the station for now.

Still, Crew-11 managed over 140 experiments in their 167 days up there and even marked the ISS's 25th anniversary.

NASA plans to send up Crew-12 soon to get things back on track before the ISS retires in 2030.