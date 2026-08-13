NASA readies Roman Space Telescope for Falcon Heavy launch
Technology
NASA's Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope is gearing up for its big launch later this month.
Right now, it's getting hooked up with SpaceX hardware at Kennedy Space Center, one of the last steps before it heads to space aboard a Falcon Heavy rocket.
Final checks, fueling for L2 mission
The team has done inspections, power tests, solar panel checks, and filled it with fuel to make sure everything's good to go.
Once tucked safely inside the rocket's fairing and moved to Launch Complex 39A, Roman will be ready for its mission: using its Wide Field Instrument to explore dark energy, map dark matter, and hunt for thousands of exoplanets, all from 1.5 million kilometers away at Lagrange Point 2.