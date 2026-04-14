NASA releases Artemis II crescent earthrise and far side photos
Technology
NASA just dropped some jaw-dropping photos from its Artemis II mission, showing off a crescent earthrise and a rare look at the moon's far side.
The crew wrapped up their nearly 10-day journey with a splashdown in the Pacific on April 10, after breaking distance records by flying 406770km from earth in the Orion capsule.
Artemis II advances NASA's lunar plans
Artemis II isn't just about cool space pics. It's paving the way for humans to live and work on the Moon long-term.
Highlights include detailed shots of the Birkhoff crater and an exterior shot of Orion during the crew's rest period.
These milestones are big steps for NASA's future lunar plans.