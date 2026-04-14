NASA releases Artemis II crescent earthrise and far side photos Technology Apr 14, 2026

NASA just dropped some jaw-dropping photos from its Artemis II mission, showing off a crescent earthrise and a rare look at the moon's far side.

The crew wrapped up their nearly 10-day journey with a splashdown in the Pacific on April 10, after breaking distance records by flying 406770km from earth in the Orion capsule.