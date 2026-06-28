NASA releases Hubble image of NGC 6723 globular cluster
Technology
NASA just dropped an incredible Hubble image of NGC 6723, a globular star cluster about 27,000 light-years away in the constellation Sagittarius.
It's basically a cosmic chandelier: every sparkling dot is a star, and there are tens of thousands packed tightly together by gravity.
Hubble finds stars segregating in clusters
Globular clusters like NGC 6723 are some of the oldest parts of our galaxy: think over 10 billion years old.
Hubble's survey looked at 65 such clusters and found something surprising: heavier stars tend to move toward the center while lighter ones drift out, hinting at more complex histories than scientists once thought.
All this research is helping us better understand how our galaxy formed and evolved.