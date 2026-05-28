NASA releases International Space Station photos of Earth at night

Lights are from squid fishing boats

Turns out, those bright blue and green dots are actually lights from squid fishing boats, attracting plankton and small fish, which then lure squid toward them.

You can also see the outlines of continents and countries lit up by human activity.

Astronauts say nighttime passes over Earth are unforgettable, reminding us how our energy use shapes the planet — and how closely human life is tied to nature.