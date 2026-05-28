NASA releases International Space Station photos of Earth at night
Technology
NASA just dropped some seriously cool shots of Earth at night, snapped by astronauts on the International Space Station.
The pics show glowing city lights, winding highways, and coastlines popping against the deep darkness of oceans and forests, making it easy to spot where people live versus wild landscapes.
Lights are from squid fishing boats
Turns out, those bright blue and green dots are actually lights from squid fishing boats, attracting plankton and small fish, which then lure squid toward them.
You can also see the outlines of continents and countries lit up by human activity.
Astronauts say nighttime passes over Earth are unforgettable, reminding us how our energy use shapes the planet — and how closely human life is tied to nature.