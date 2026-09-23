NASA reschedules Crew-13 launch to October 1 after oxidizer leak
Technology
Space fans, mark your calendars: NASA just rescheduled SpaceX's Crew-13 mission to the International Space Station for October 1, after an oxidizer leak caused a delay.
Liftoff is set for 11:10am EDT from Cape Canaveral, and this time four astronauts are heading up: Jessica Watkins and Luke Delaney from NASA, Josh Kutryk from Canada, and Sergey Teteryatnikov from Russia.
Crew-13 7-month ISS mission
The Crew-13 team will spend about seven months in orbit doing science experiments and keeping the station running.
They will briefly overlap with Crew-12 (who have been up there since February) before swapping places as Crew-12 heads home.
Expect the new crew to dock at the ISS just nine hours after launch!