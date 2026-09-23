NASA reschedules Crew-13 launch to October 1 after oxidizer leak

Space fans, mark your calendars: NASA just rescheduled SpaceX's Crew-13 mission to the International Space Station for October 1, after an oxidizer leak caused a delay.

Liftoff is set for 11:10am EDT from Cape Canaveral, and this time four astronauts are heading up: Jessica Watkins and Luke Delaney from NASA, Josh Kutryk from Canada, and Sergey Teteryatnikov from Russia.