NASA reveals goal of permanent moon base by 2046
NASA just revealed its big goal: a permanent base on the moon by 2046.
The plan is to use the Moon as a practice ground for future Mars missions, testing cool tech like turning lunar water ice into oxygen and rocket fuel.
Public excitement is high: 70% of Americans now support returning to the moon, which Jared Isaacman, a private astronaut and NASA's Administrator, calls a huge leap toward living and working beyond Earth.
NASA plans Artemis III and IV
The journey starts with Artemis III in 2027, sending robotic landers and rovers to the moon's south pole.
Artemis IV will follow in 2028, bringing astronauts back for more hands-on work with private companies.
NASA is also planning its first nuclear-powered spaceship in 2028, all while restructuring its workforce to save money and stay competitive in space exploration.